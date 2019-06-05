Anthony Joshua suffered one of the biggest upsets in boxing on Saturday when Andy Ruiz Jr put him down in seven rounds.

It was a truly incredible result - Ruiz was only a replacement opponent, after all, following Jarrell Miller being denied a license.

Joshua lost his four unified world titles in the defeat, completely changing the heavyweight landscape.

One fellow heavyweight at the top of the division, Tyson Fury, offered immediate sympathy for his compatriot.

"We have our back and Forth’s but [Joshua] changed his stars through life," he wrote on Twitter. "Heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again."

A few days later, however, and Fury has drastically changed his tune.

It's no longer a case of 'these things happen', apparently - he now considers Joshua's defeat to be a 'disgrace'.

"You don't judge a book by its cover and it doesn't mean anything at heavyweight if you're chubby," he told ESPN.

"I looked at Joshua and I seen that he didn't want to be in the ring on the night. He was looking away he had other things on his mind.

"From round one I could see what was going to happen. I looked at Joshua and he didn't have no water, no sweat on him and I thought this guys is going to get knocked out.

"His [Joshua] style and his [Ruiz Jr] style aren't made to go together, and Andy will always beat AJ in my opinion.

"Can you imagine? You're built like an Adonis, you're six-foot-six, you're ripped, carved in stone, and a little fat man who has eaten every Snickers and Mars bar in California comes in there and bladders you all over? What a disgrace.

"If that was me, I would never show my face in public ever again."

It's a complete backtrack on his original comments, made especially strange by Fury believing he could see this 'from round one'.

If he'd rewatched the fight then you might understand the change in perspective but to go from 'these things happen' to 'never show my face in public again' within a couple of days is quite a leap.

Still, Joshua certainly does have a reputation that needs a lot of rebuilding. That begins later this year after he exercised hs rematch clause to face Ruiz Jr one more time.