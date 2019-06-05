It’s hard to know how Lionel Messi would rate his 2018/19 season.

On an individual point of view, his performances were nothing short of sensational.

He finished the campaign with a quite ridiculous 51 goals in 50 matches in all competitions.

But when you look at Messi’s season as a whole, you have to say it’s been fairly underwhelming.

He could only lead Barcelona to La Liga glory, missing out in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

In the Champions League semi-finals, Messi’s Barca led Liverpool 3-0 from the first-leg but managed to lose the second-leg 4-0 at Anfield.

It was devastating for everyone involved in the Camp Nou club - especially after their collapse against Roma 12 months previously.

But their season got even worse a few days later when Messi’s goal couldn’t stop Barca from losing 2-1 to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Messi would probably like to forget about those two matches during the summer.

However, there’s one little guy that won’t let him forget about those Liverpool and Valencia nightmares - his son, Mateo.

Messi has revealed how Mateo has attempted to tease him by playing as Liverpool and Valencia in the garden.

"Tiago does not miss a match," Messi told TyC Sports. "Mateo loves football, he wears all the shirts.

"But we played together at home he told me, ‘I’m from Liverpool… they beat you’, he also did it with Valencia [after the Copa del Rey final]… ‘Valencia beat you, I’m from Valencia’.

"When we’re watching TV he will cheer Madrid’s goals to annoy his brother, he is the one who is a Madrid fan."

Sounds like Mateo is the ultimate wind-up merchant.

That’s some sense of humour for a three-year-old!