Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his free-kick vs Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brilliant 25-yard free-kick in Portugal v Switzerland

Portugal managed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar sat out of their group stage games as he took a break from international duty.

But Portugal thrived in his absence, qualifying for the finals after going unbeaten in League A Group 3.

They were able to bring Ronaldo back to the team for their semi-final tie against Switzerland.

And he made his presence felt in the 25th minute as he opened the scoring in brilliant fashion.

A lot has been said about Ronaldo's free-kick prowess in recent times.

He was so good when he started his career but, as the years have gone by, his ability to score free-kicks has wavered.

But he was able to find the back of the net on Wednesday night from 25 yards out.

His powerfully struck free-kick bamboozled Yann Sommer and found it's way into the net.

Watch it below:

What a goal. Sommer was left completely rooted to the spot.

Interestingly, that was Ronaldo's first shot on target in the UEFA Nations League.

In addition, he had not scored from any of his 27 shots and was without a goal in 6 hours, 50 minutes for his country.

