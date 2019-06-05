There was a ridiculous bit of VAR madness during the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Portugal and Switzerland.

With Switzerland 1-0 down in the second half, they thought they had been given a penalty in the 56th minute when Haris Seferovic fell in the box.

However, the referee played on, with Portugal then countering quickly.

Portugal worked their way into the box and were given a stonewall penalty when Bernardo Silva was felled.

A spot-kick was given but, the referee was called to check VAR for Switzerland's penalty shout.

And, the referee ruled out the penalty to Portugal and gave one to Switzerland instead after it was judged that Nelson Semedo had fouled Seferovic.

Ricardo Rodriguez then stepped up and fired past Rui Patricio to make it 1-1.

Unbelievable scenes.

Watch it below:

Earlier on in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a quite sublime free-kick to give Portugal the lead.

Ronaldo has struggled with free-kicks over the past few years, but he came up big when it was needed after 25 minutes.

The Portuguese superstar struck a powerful effort from 25 yards out that Yann Sommer failed to keep out.

Ricardo then levelled from the penalty spot, but it was Ronaldo who won the game for his side late on.

With just minutes remaining, Bernardo Silva produced some brilliant control and laid the ball back to Ronaldo, who finished powerfully past Sommer.

And the 24-year-old still had time to get his hat-trick.

Finding himelf on the left-hand side, he produced two step-overs before producing a wonderful finish into the corner.

Ronaldo's heroicsnow mean Portugal go on to play England or Holland in the UEFA Nations League final.