Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick sends Portugal through to the UEFA Nations League final

Cristiano Ronaldo hadn’t featured for Portugal for the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

But after Portugal managed to reach the semi-finals of the competitions on home soil, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was always going to be interested.

And with Fernando Santos’ side facing Switzerland in the last-four, Ronaldo knew he had a fantastic opportunity to finish his season with yet another trophy.

It didn’t take long for the Juventus star to show his world-class ability, either.

After a fairly slow 25 minutes, Cristiano stepped over a free-kick from 25 yards.

He may not have the best free-kick record in the world but he absolutely smashed the ball past Yann Sommer to give the hosts the lead.

That goal appeared to give Ronaldo the confidence he needed.

He was soon embarrassing Kevin Mbabu on the wing, before an outrageous no-look through ball almost set up a debut goal for Joao Felix.

But after the break, the match was dominated by VAR.

Switzerland wanted a penalty for Nelson Semedo’s clip on Steven Zuber.

Referee Felix Brych waved away the protests and Portugal went up the other end to win a penalty of their own when Bernardo Silva was fouled by Fabian Schar.

But Brych went over to check the VAR screen and decided that Switzerland should have been awarded a penalty in the first place.

After a long delay, Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up to equalise.

Incredible.

But it was Ronaldo's night right at the death.

Bernardo produced a brilliant assist and Ronaldo came alive with a terrific strike.

And he wasn't finished there.

With minutes remaining, Ronaldo cut in from the left to complete his hat-trick.

World-class.

Topics:
Nations League
William Hill
Football
Switzerland Football
Fernando Santos
Fabian Schar
Yann Sommer
Ricardo Rodriguez
Steven Zuber
Kevin Mbabu
Bernardo Silva
Portugal Football
Cristiano Ronaldo

