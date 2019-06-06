The reputation of England fans abroad has been falling again recently and they may slip a little further still.

Fans are in Portugal ahead of the UEFA Nations League semi-final with the Netherlands on Thursday.

But things have gotten off to a bad start.

Footage has emerged of England fans clashing with police in the street, while law enforcement is cheered on by locals.

It's not a good look for the fans and it comes at a time when the spotlight is on them.

Guardian journalist Sean Ingle posted the footage to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

In the clip, fans can be seen throwing bottles at the police while both sides face each other in the road.

The police then charge the fans, forcing them to flee as the officers chase them.

A group of locals off to the side can be seen cheering and clapping the police while hurling abuse at the England supporters.

You can check it out below:

There are reports of England fans singing songs about the IRA in an Irish bar, as well as the notorious 'ten German bombers'.

Something surely needs to be done about this - the reputation of England fans is sinking lower and lower.

It's not the start England had in mind, of course, as they gear up for a real shot at a trophy.

They meet a strong Netherlands side on Thursday, although both sides will be struggling with tiredness.

England will have decisions to make on Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Dele Alli after all five featured in the Champions League final.

Similarly, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum also played in Madrid.

It sets up an intriguing game - and hopefully, we're talking about that rather than the fans once it's done.