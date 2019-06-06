Football

Hazard.

Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard after agreeing €100m fee

It’s the transfer that everyone has been expecting and it’s now very close to being a done deal.

Yes, we’re talking about Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for months and has done nothing to deny that he’d love to move to the Spanish capital.

And when he was asked about his future after helping Chelsea win the Europa League last week, Hazard effectively confirmed he was looking to move.

"I think it is a goodbye,” said Hazard. “My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs, so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.

“I want a new challenge, like I said last year after the World Cup, so now it is up to the two clubs," he said.

"I am still waiting, like you are waiting, like the fans are waiting. We will see in the next couple of days. But this was the perfect end. I want to say to the fans that I love them, they are part of my family and I will always support Chelsea. If it is a goodbye, thank you for these seven years.”

And now, it seems the waiting is over.

According to the Guardian, Hazard is set to join Real Madrid after the Spanish club have agreed a fee in the region of €100 million (£88.5m) plus add-ons.

All that’s left is official confirmation.

It will end a seven-year spell at the club for Hazard, where he scored 110 goals in 352 appearances.

He also helped the club win two Premier Leagues, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

He will go down as a Chelsea legend.

Football
Maurizio Sarri
N'Golo Kante
Eden Hazard
La Liga
Real Madrid
Premier League
Chelsea

