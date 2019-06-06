Neymar has been ruled out of Copa America 2019 after suffering an ankle injury in Brazil’s warm-up match against Qatar on Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was on the verge of tears as he left the field in the first half.

He required assistance as he was taken down the tunnel, with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

Brazil have now confirmed the news they were fearing. Neymar is out of the Copa America, which the Selecao will host.

“After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during last Wednesday's game against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to complementary imaging tests that confirmed ligament rupture in the ankle,” a statement confirmed.

“Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa América Brasil 2019.

“As of this Thursday (06), the technical committee of the Brazilian National Team will begin the definition of a substitute.”

The 27-year-old has endured a pretty wretched 2019.

He received a three-match ban by the French football authorities in May after hitting a fan following PSG's defeat to Stade Rennes in the French Cup final.

Neymar is also appealing a separate three-match suspension handed down after he criticised the match officials in PSG's defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.

More woe came at the end of May when Neymar was stripped of the Brazil captaincy.

The former Barcelona forward's disciplinary issues resulted in Tite handed the armband to Dani Alves, Neymar's PSG teammate.

The 2019 Copa America would have given Neymar the opportunity to focus on his football after suffering an injury-hit few months.

Now, he's set for more time on the sideline.

It's hard not to feel sorry for the forward.