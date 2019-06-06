Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines yet again as he settled the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Portugal and Switzerland.

The Portuguese legend had opened the scoring in the first half with an excellent free-kick, only for VAR drama to place the game in the balance.

The Swiss thought they'd won a penalty only for the referee to wave play-on.

Portugal promptly went up the other end and won a penalty of their own - but now VAR came into play.

The referee studied the footage and decided it was a penalty...for Switzerland.

Ricardo Rodriguez equalised and the two couldn't be separated as extra-time beckoned.

Only for Ronaldo to step up and settle things.

Two brilliant finishes in the final few minutes sent Portugal into the first-ever UEFA Nations League final.

It was incredible from Ronaldo but that's the least you expect from the Portugal captain.

This was his 53rd hat trick in his career - a figure that puts him clear of anyone else playing today.

Lionel Messi, his great rival, sits on 51 after his performance against Real Betis back in March.

Beyond that, however, no one comes even remotely close.

Luis Suarez has 29 - a very impressive figure considering Sergio Aguero and Robert Lewandowski are nowhere near on 17 each.

Then there's Edinson Cavani (15) and Falcao (10).

Ronaldo and Messi are, yet again, in a league of their own but the former is pulling away.

Ronaldo now has one more international hat trick than Messi, too, with his seventh. Those seven also, quite incredibly, account for 30% of Portugal's total hat tricks.



It won't really come as a surprise to anyone but Ronaldo truly is something special.