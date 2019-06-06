Liverpool will still be celebrating becoming Champions League winners for the sixth time last Saturday.

The Reds were able to overcome Tottenham 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, the victory capped off what has been a tremendous season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

One man that would have been ecstatic with the win is Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend was inside the Wanda Metropolitano as the Reds won the title and he also attended their victory celebrations.

And it was there where he shared a wonderful moment with Jurgen Klopp.

A video has emerged of the two embracing as they celebrated the club's triumphed together.

That's surely one to make Liverpool fans a bit emotional.

Days before the final, Gerrard express his admiration for Klopp by saying he was jealous that Liverpool's players get to play under him.

“I’ve had many sit-downs with him. He’s an open book - he invites me into his office - I’m incredibly lucky and blessed I do get that invite,” Gerrard told the Mirror.

“And the thing I take away is: Imagine playing for him. I wasn’t lucky enough to play for Jurgen Klopp. Probably too old. Just missed the boat if you like. But, I’m almost jealous of the Liverpool players.

“I come out of his office after a sit-down, and when I walk out of the training ground, I actually want to walk back in and sit with him.

"I want to put a kit on and play for them, and run for them and run hard. He’s infectious, he inspires you.

“The one thing that I’d say is his major strength, is his personality. The majority of people only see him on camera, and they they talk about this personality. This is a special personality, it’s an infectious character to be around.

“He makes you feel special and wanted, and welcome. That’s the reason why the players are doing it for him. Because of this infectious personality.

“He’s a man that you’ll want to see succeed in the game. I think the Liverpool supporters, the fans, the people, the city, the players - Jurgen’s got that connection with them. It’s something special to see.”