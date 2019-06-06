England Lionesses to play Germany at Wembley Stadium

The road to UEFA EURO 2021 will see the Lionesses welcome Germany to Wembley Stadium this November 2019.



With England ranked third in the world, the visit to the national stadium of the team placed just above them in the FIFA standings promises to be another special occasion.



As England are hosting the 2021 UEFA European Championship at nine venues across the country, the team will not need to qualify for the final tournament.



Instead, the Lionesses are lining up a series of high-profile fixtures with a trip to Norway in early September and the match against Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side the two confirmed to date.



The current match schedule is:





Tuesday 3 September – Norway v England – Brann Stadion, Bergen, kick-off 6pm

Saturday 9 November – England v Germany – Wembley Stadium, kick-off 5.30pm

England is preparing in Nice for the start of their World Cup campaign against Scotland this Sunday.



Head coach Phil Neville said: “This is a great boost just before the World Cup. Wembley has been a brilliant home for the Women’s FA Cup final in recent years and we know we will have a huge crowd behind us. I would like to thank our colleagues at The FA who are putting together next season’s fixture list for us."



“However all our focus remains firmly on the task in hand at the World Cup and our first game against Scotland this weekend. Let’s hope we have a summer to remember at the World Cup and then take that on into these games.”



England previously played Germany in a 3-0 defeat at Wembley in November 2014 with a record crowd of 45,619 watching the national team’s first stand-alone game at Wembley. The stadium also played host to three matches during the 2012 Olympic Games in London including Team GB’s 1-0 defeat of Brazil in the group stage, courtesy of a Steph Houghton goal, and the United States’ 2-1 victory against Japan in the final in front of a crowd of 80,203 fans.



Tickets for the match against Germany will go on sale from 12 noon on Thursday 6 June.