What a season it has been for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s mighty Reds will still be smarting from falling agonisingly short of a first Premier League title, but a sixth European Cup is proving to be quite an adequate tonic.

The Reds clinched the biggest prize in club football with a methodical 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid and have been partying ever since.

After challenging Manchester City right up until the very last day in the Premier League, the Anfield side simply had to win in the Spanish capital to cap off their wonderful season with silverware.

An estimated 750,000 Kopites lined the streets of Liverpool to welcome the trophy and their all-conquering heroes home.

Now though, Klopp’s focus will begin to turn to next season, with the Reds even more determined to dethrone Manchester City.

The Anfield faithful are desperate to get the Premier League monkey off their backs and Klopp will be looking to take the next step and win England’s biggest prize.

However, that might not be so easy as Liverpool could be set to take part in a staggering amount of games next season.

With the Reds set to compete for no less than seven trophies, the fixtures are certainly set to pile up.

Their win in Madrid qualified Klopp’s side for the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and, with commitments in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Champions League and Super Cup as well as the FA Cup, the Reds are facing a relentless fixture list.

In fact, should Liverpool progress according to plan in all those competitions, they could play in as many as 71 games next season.

The biggest concern for Klopp will be the 8,300 miles round trip to Qatar in December, which could easily exhaust his players.

With several players on international duty during the summer as well, Klopp will have to manage his playing staff very carefully.

Liverpool are renowned for being one of the fittest sides in the world and they’re going to need every ounce of it in 2019/20.