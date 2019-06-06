NBA

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard .

Toronto Raptors edge ahead of Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kawhi Leonard hit 30 points as the Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors with a 123-109 win.

Leonard top-scored for the visitors at the Oracle Arena and was one of six to make double figures, with key contributions from Kyle Lowry (23) and Pascal Siakam (18).

The Warriors only led for less than 20 seconds throughout the whole game, with the Raptors amassing a 36-29 lead in the first quarter and pushing on for the win.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points for the Warriors, with only Draymond Green (17) and Andre Iguodala (11) reaching double figures for Golden State.

The fourth game of the best-of-seven series takes place in California on Friday.

Topics:
Pascal Siakam
Kyle Lowry
Kawhi Leonard
Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala
Draymond Green
Stephen Curry
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
NBA

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again