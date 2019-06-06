Many an eyebrow was raised when Liverpool splashed an eye-watering £75 million on Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

However, the giant centre back has helped spark a defensive revolution at Anfield, transforming Jurgen Klopp’s backline from one of the leakiest in the land to the most robust of the lot.

Van Dijk has been immense since leaving Southampton for the red half of Merseyside.

His passing range adds an entirely different aspect to Liverpool’s attacking play while his mammoth contributions at the back spread confidence amongst his teammates.

Van Dijk is like a brick wall and no attacker has managed to dribble past him in the last 64 games in which he has played.

Add to that his aerial prowess from set pieces in both attacking and defensive scenarios and one of the best players in the world begins to take shape.

He capped off 2018/19 with a glut of individual awards while helping Liverpool clinch their sixth European Cup.

He is a man mountain at the heart of Klopp’s team and is absolutely adored on the Kop.

The ‘Virgil van Dijk’ chant has been one of the most vociferous throughout the season and fans will be hoping to see their number four bossing the Anfield turf for years to come.

In fact, according to ESPN, Van Dijk has already told the Anfield hierarchy that he would like to sign a new contract at the club with the defender desperate to commit his long term future to the club.

The good news just keeps on rolling for Liverpool fans. On top of that, the Dutchman’s representatives expect that new terms can be thrashed out quickly and with minimal fuss.

It would be a just reward for a player who is now the favourite to challenge Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk would be the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro to win FIFA’s most prestigious individual prize.

What a time it is to be a Liverpool fan.

And the terrifying thing for opposing fans is that this could only be the beginning for the Reds.

£75 million? Bargain.