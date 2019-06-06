England vs Netherlands: Three things to expect from tonight's Nations League game

Football didn’t come home for England at the World Cup last year, but the side did manage to restore some pride back into the national team.

Many believed it was a fortunate run to the semi-finals and they would show their true colours when drawn against Spain and their World Cup conquerors Croatia in the Nations League. Gareth Southgate’s team, however, proved those doubters wrong.

They claimed an exceptional victory in Seville against Spain and they clinched a semi-final spot with Harry Kane’s dramatic 85th minute winner against Croatia.

The Dutch side missed back-to-back major tournaments since their third-place finish at the World Cup in 2014 and need to regain the fans' faith themselves.

Qualification got off to a rocky start losing to France, but they followed this up with two convincing victories. Qualification was capped with a stunning comeback in Germany, scoring twice in the last five minutes to grab a draw and win the group.

The two sides have not faced each other competitively in over 20 years, when England ran out 4-1 winners at Euro ’96. They’ve played seven friendly games since, but England have remained winless over that span, with four draws and three victories to the men in orange, who have won the last two.

Recently, the Dutch have been the masters of the late goal, with five of their eight Nations League goals coming after the 85th minute. England similarly left it late against Croatia and have registered a goal in the last 10 minutes in each of their last three competitive matches. A goal after the 76th minute for either team is 6/5.

Memphis Depay was considered a flop in his two seasons at Man United, contributing just seven goals over 53 appearances, until he moved to Lyon and rejuvenated his career. On the international stage, however, he has flourished, finding the net in two of the four matches in Nations League, he also scored three times in the last round of Euro 2020 qualification matches, with two against Belarus and once again on the scoresheet versus Germany. Depay to score anytime is 8/5 and to score first is 5/1.

While England have been rejuvenated under Gareth Southgate’s tenure, they have still looked shaky defensively. Since the World Cup, the Three Lions have played six competitive matches and conceded in four of them, when combining the World Cup games, England have played 13 and managed to keep only three clean sheets. The Dutch have conceded in 50% of their last six matches, which have combined for 21 goals, so this could be an attacker’s dream. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 27/20.

New customer offer: England to win the Nations League - NOW 33/1. Use Code: GMBNATIONS

Key Terms: New customers only. Offer expires at kick off (19:45, 06/06/19). Max stake £1. Bonus funds credited within 24 hours. Turnover requirement of 7x the bonus funds value within 30 days at the min odds of 1.6

All odds accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to fluctuation. T&C’s apply. 18+. www.begambleaware.org