Football

Cristiano Ronaldo put on quite a show on his Nations League debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo's no-look pass and dazzling skills for Portugal vs Switzerland

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo put on yet another footballing masterclass on his UEFA Nations League debut last night.

The Juventus striker returned to the Portugal forward line for their semi-final clash with Switzerland and scored the 53rd hat-trick of his illustrious career to secure a 3-1 win.

His first came courtesy of a brilliant free-kick, exactly 355 days since his last against Spain in the World Cup, before a controversial second-half penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez brought the score level.

But in the 88th minute, Ronaldo struck the killer blow, firing Bernardo Silva's low cross under Yann Sommer.

Moments later, after Granit Xhaka had carelessly given the ball away in midfield, Ronaldo was curling the ball past the Swiss goalkeeper to complete yet another treble of goals.

But it wasn't just his goals that captivated the Portuguese fans in the stadium.

Ronaldo reminded the world that at 34-years-old, there are still few players that can match his skill levels.

In the first-half, Ronaldo produced an outrageous no-look pass for Joao Felix, which the Benfica starlet irritatingly couldn't covert - ruining a legendary assist.

Then in the second period of the game, Ronaldo decided to send Kevin Mbabu all the way back to FC Young Boys with some insane skills.

Mbabu actually tracks Ronaldo well, but is simply outdone by his genius and is left looking a fool.

While the Portuguese superstar has adapted certain parts of his game in recent years, the man can still produce those jaw-dropping moments from his younger years.

Physically, he's never looked better and he even looks as quick as he did back in his days at Manchester United.

Barring any serious injuries, it looks as if Ronaldo can keep going at the very highest level for quite a few more years.

Ronaldo fires home his second of the game

Maybe enough time to break Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals...

Topics:
Football
Switzerland Football
Yann Sommer
Ricardo Rodriguez
Kevin Mbabu
Bernardo Silva
Granit Xhaka
Portugal Football
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again