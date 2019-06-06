Cristiano Ronaldo put on yet another footballing masterclass on his UEFA Nations League debut last night.

The Juventus striker returned to the Portugal forward line for their semi-final clash with Switzerland and scored the 53rd hat-trick of his illustrious career to secure a 3-1 win.

His first came courtesy of a brilliant free-kick, exactly 355 days since his last against Spain in the World Cup, before a controversial second-half penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez brought the score level.

But in the 88th minute, Ronaldo struck the killer blow, firing Bernardo Silva's low cross under Yann Sommer.

Moments later, after Granit Xhaka had carelessly given the ball away in midfield, Ronaldo was curling the ball past the Swiss goalkeeper to complete yet another treble of goals.

But it wasn't just his goals that captivated the Portuguese fans in the stadium.

Ronaldo reminded the world that at 34-years-old, there are still few players that can match his skill levels.

In the first-half, Ronaldo produced an outrageous no-look pass for Joao Felix, which the Benfica starlet irritatingly couldn't covert - ruining a legendary assist.

Then in the second period of the game, Ronaldo decided to send Kevin Mbabu all the way back to FC Young Boys with some insane skills.

Mbabu actually tracks Ronaldo well, but is simply outdone by his genius and is left looking a fool.

While the Portuguese superstar has adapted certain parts of his game in recent years, the man can still produce those jaw-dropping moments from his younger years.

Physically, he's never looked better and he even looks as quick as he did back in his days at Manchester United.

Barring any serious injuries, it looks as if Ronaldo can keep going at the very highest level for quite a few more years.

Maybe enough time to break Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals...