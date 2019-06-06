Tyson Fury is now officially the best heavyweight in the world, according to Ring Magazine, after the latest rankings saw Anthony Joshua slip three places down, below the 'Gypsy King' and American rival Deontay Wilder.

The rankings, published by Ring Magazine, showed the effect of Joshua's first defeat as a professional, the first blemish inflicted on his record by heavy underdog Andy Ruiz Jr.

A seventh-round stoppage at the prestigious Madison Square Garden saw Ruiz Jr crowned unified heavyweight champion, the first Mexican-American to do so.

Ruiz Jr's gain came at the loss of three world titles for Joshua, who has been demoted from no.1 to no.4 in the rankings, one place behind the man who handed him his first loss.

Joshua's compatriot Dillian Whyte finishes off the top five, and with a fight against Oscar Rivas coming up this month, he will have an opportunity to put some pressure on the leading four in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury, who previously held the Ring Magazine belt, spoke out against Joshua after the defeat which left him as the top ranked heavyweight.

"He’ll never live it down," Fury told ESPN radio.

"Can you imagine? You're built like an Adonis, you’re six-foot-six, you're ripped, carved in stone, and a little fat man who has eaten every Snickers and Mars bar in California comes in there and bladders you all over? What a disgrace.

"If that was me, I would never show my face in public ever again."

Rumours of a pre-bout panic attack have been circulating, but Joshua has denied worries.

"I had no panic attack," he said. "I have to take my loss like a man. No blaming anyone or anything.

“There have been a lot of accusations and worries about what was wrong with me.

“I want to tell you this: I am a soldier and I have to take my ups and my downs - and on Saturday I took a loss."

Joshua has already triggered his rematch clause, and will look to have reclaimed his world titles by the end of the year.