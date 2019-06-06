Matchroom Boxing have released a behind the scenes video of Anthony Joshua's shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr, showing the reaction of a number of big names to the surprise result.

Joshua lost his three world titles as a seventh-round stoppage crowned Ruiz Jr the first Mexican-American unified heavyweight champion.

The shock fans watching around the world experienced was demonstrated in the arena, first by fellow heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker, who appear visibly speechless following Ruiz Jr's victory.

Despite his reaction on the night, Parker had previously predicted an above expected performance from the 19-stone heavyweight.

“I wasn’t surprised at how Andy Ruiz performed against me,” said Parker in an interview with The Ring.

“We’d sparred in Vegas and I told everyone, ‘Don’t think he’s a slob because of how he looks.’ I knew he could put the pressure on and I knew he had heart. His ability might surprise the public and some of the fans who don’t really know who he is.

“In the fight we had, he started a lot faster than I did. When he does attack, he throws a lot of combinations.

"He has very fast hands and he likes to mix it up; he throws to the head, he throws to the body and he put the pressure on throughout the fight.

"The pressure was just more intense in the first half and towards the middle I picked it up. I was able to work my combinations, get the better of him and he faded a bit.”

However, like most others, Parker ultimately predicted a successful defense for the British heavyweight.

A number of other recognisable faces are also on view ringside reacting to the fight, namely the trio of James Corden, Jack Whitehall and Jamie Redknapp.

Having all starred on 'A League of Their Own' together when Joshua was present as a guest, the TV stars were at Madison Square Garden to support one of their nation's best boxers.

Obviously not going the way they were expecting, the three men looked baffled by the result, with Redknapp continuously exclaiming, "Wow...Wow...Wow".

Joshua will look to bounce back and reclaim his titles later on this year after triggering his rematch clause. The Brit will be hoping for less shocked faces in the crowd at the end of his next bout with Ruiz Jr.