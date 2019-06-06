Alongside seeing their relative become the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr's victory over Anthony Joshua had other benefits for his family in the form of successful bets.

Ruiz Jr revealed his seventh-round stoppage win over Joshua netted his family £21,000 in winning bets, with his parents and little brother backing him to get the job done.

"Everyone who bet on me has made a fortune," Ruiz told the Bill Simmons podcast, as per The Mirror.

"My whole family bet on me, I wanted a bet but I didn't want to jinx it.

"Of course I was confident I was going to win, but I didn't want to put money on it."

Missing out on a piece of the betting winnings won't upset Ruiz Jr too much after he took home a cool £5million for his victory, with a large sum for the rematch expected after Joshua triggered his rematch clause.

"My parents won like $10,000 each, my little brother won $7,000.

"Maybe I should have done that too."

Despite losing just one fight prior to last weekend's bout, fans didn't give Ruiz Jr much of a chance against the 6"6 Joshua, but the Brit was dropped four times by the underdog.

The stunning result even shocked Joseph Parker, who handed Ruiz Jr his only loss and is well aware of the power the Mexican holds.

Whether his parents bet on him in the rematch shouldn't matter if it takes place in the UK, with Ruiz Jr requesting a lot more than they could dream of winning through bets to travel across the Atlantic.

"Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch," he told Fight Hub .

"I'd love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate.

"If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me $50million. If they want to come over here… It’s just negotiations you know."