Barcelona's youth system has been lauded for many years now.

The famous La Masia has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and many, many more.

And it seems the girls' academy setup at the club is well and truly thriving right now.

Barca made the decision to enter both their U12 and U14 girls sides into the respective boys leagues.

What happened? Well, the U12 team absolutely dominated.

In a cracking story from the New York Times courtesy of Rory Smith and Edu Bayer, the team went on an absolute rampage, winning the league by a whopping 14 points.

In the 30 games they played, they mustered 30 wins, scoring 329 goals along the way - that's an average of just under 11 per game!

Back in May, Barcelona beat Santboia 16-1.

The club's top scorer for the season, Celia Segura, managed to score 121 goals, just over an average of four per game.

Barca have been so impressed by the results that they will enter their U10 team into the boys league next season as well.

“When these girls play in boys’ leagues, they are pushed harder in their games,” said Maria Teixidor, Barca's board member responsible for women's football. “It really makes them perform better.”

The Blaugrana are not the only Spanish side investing heavily into the women's game.

Both Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are doing the exact same, applying the same development methods to the girls and they do the boys.

Back in March, Barca and Atletico's senior women's teams set the attendance record for the sport when they met at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Around 60,739 fans turned up in the Spanish capital, with Barca winning the game 2-0.

The women's game in the country is growing at a rapid rate and long may it continue.