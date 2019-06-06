The boxing world is still getting to grips with Anthony Joshua's first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz became the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion, inflicting a seventh-round TKO defeat that has sent shockwaves through the division.

Joshua's air of invincibility has been blown away, with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury grinning from the sidelines - both fighters still remain unbeaten.

But Joshua will have his chance for redemption in a rematch with Ruiz and that bout could prove to be the definitive one of his career.

Lose and it's a long road back to the top, win and the sky is the limit once again.

But even if he were to taste back-to-back defeats, what Joshua has done for the heavyweight division is simply remarkable and that's something his promoter Eddie Hearn wants to remind Wilder.

In fact, Hearn believes Wilder should have a picture of Joshua hanging in his lounge...

Hearn told talkSPORT: “Anthony Joshua has single-handedly changed the face of boxing worldwide and people like Deontay Wilder should have a picture of Anthony Joshua up in his lounge that he walks past every day and says ‘thank you very much for making me very wealthy’.

“Everybody has benefited from what AJ has done in this sport. I’m talking about fighters, I’m talking about promoters, I’m talking about media, I’m talking about talkSPORT, because of all these people have now got involved in a sport that has risen from the ashes, partly because of Matchroom but mainly because of Anthony Joshua.

“When we are accused of over selling him and pressure – when you are one of the biggest stars in sport and you are boxing for tens of millions in front of 90,000 people every time he fights, of course there is pressure.

“There’s no pressure on Wilder… I’m in New York and nobody knows who he is. He is more annoyed because he has just cost himself 100million dollars by turning down the fight with Anthony Joshua. After what Andy Ruiz did on Saturday, he is probably thinking ‘oh my God, that could have been me’.”

Hearn has a point.

Few fighters have ever been as marketable as Joshua and his presence has elevated the status of boxing in recent years.

Would Wilder's name be spoken about in pubs across the UK without the success of his British enemy? Absolutely not.