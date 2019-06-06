Ahead of Friday’s 13th Grand Slam meeting between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, we have looked at their previous match-ups on the biggest stage and ranked them accordingly.

Th legendary duo will battle for a place in the French Open final on Friday in what will likely be another epic chapter to this storied rivalry.

Federer has more slams than any male player in the history of the sport with 20, while Nadal is in second place with 17. However, Nadal leads the overall head-to-head 23-15 and has won nine of the pair’s 12 Grand Slam matches.

Both men come into the semi-final in scintillating form having only dropped two sets thus far between them, and will no doubt produce another masterclass for the sell-out crowd on Phillipe-Chatrier on Friday afternoon.

So here are our rankings of the previous 12 Grand Slam matches between two of the very, very best.

French Open semi-final 2005 - Nadal won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

The first ever meeting at a major between the pair. Federer was a dominant force in the sport against an astonishing teenager who was simply too explosive on clay to be stopped.

After sharing the first two sets, Nadal took charge of the match and won comfortably to mark the first chapter of their great rivalry in style.

Rating 4/5

French Open final 2006 - Nadal won 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6

Federer needed only the Roland Garros title to complete his career Grand Slam and came out the blocks swinging, producing near perfect tennis in a 6-1 first set demolition of his Spanish rival.

However, Nadal’s resilience and fight were on full show as he battled back and prevailed in four sets, despite Federer throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Spaniard.

Rating 3/5

Wimbledon final 2006 - Federer won 6-0, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3

Federer dominated the match and dictated play in what proved to be a comfortable victory for the defending champion at the time.

Rafa was still adjusting to the speed of grass, but dug deep and managed to take a set off the Swiss maestro.

Rating 3/5

French Open final 2007 - Nadal won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

A third successive win for Nadal in Paris over Federer.

The world No 1 at the time left everything on the court and managed to take the second set in style, but ultimately he fell short to a seemingly unbeatable Nadal.

Rating 3/5

Wimbledon final 2007 - Federer won 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2

A five-set classic which saw the emergence of the young Spaniard as a major player on a grass surface.

Federer looked in trouble after a losing the fourth set comfortably, but then bounced back and raised his level to prevail in a 3hr 45min classic.

The match was historic as it saw Federer equal Bjorn Borg’s open-era record of five consecutive Wimbledon Championships.

Rating 4/5

French Open final 2008 - Nadal won 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

Comfortably the most one-sided match ever played between the pair at a Grand Slam.

Federer simply had no answer as he was swept aside by Nadal, winning only four games as he looked completely lost on court.

Rating 2/5

Wimbledon final 2008 - Nadal won 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7

One of, if not THE, greatest final in the history of the sport.

Two men at the top of their game slugging it out in an epic 4hr 48min encounter which saw Nadal capture his first major away from clay, ending Federer’s chance to make history and win a sixth consecutive Wimbledon title.

Rating 5/5

Australian Open final 2009 - Nadal won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

Another classic, best remembered for Federer’s post-match tears as he reflected on a third consecutive loss to Nadal in a Grand Slam final.

Nadal was ruthless in the final set, showcasing his elite stamina which saw him claim what remains his only Melbourne crown.

Rating 4/5

French Open final 2011 - Nadal won 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1

Nadal was not at his best at Roland Garros in 2011 and Federer had opportunities early on in the match to take advantage and cease control.

The Swiss legend really should have taken the first set and was punished accordingly.

Nadal was victorious in four sets, capturing his sixth French Open title, tying him with Bjorn Borg for the most in the open-era.

Rating 3/5

Australian Open semi-final 2012 - Nadal won 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4

This one highlighted the shifting status of the players in the game at the time.

Federer edged the first set on a tie-break, but was then blown away by his younger rival, who was victorious in four sets.

Rating 3/5

Australian Open semi-final 2014 - Nadal won 7-6, 6-3, 6-3

A demolition job from the untouchable Spaniard, Nadal played flawless tennis on the night, romping to a straight sets victory in less than three hours.

Rating 2/5

Australian Open final 2017 - Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Both players rolled back the clock with this classic which came 11 years after their first Grand Slam final meeting.

An epic five-setter ensued with Federer prevailing to win his first major since 2012 and his fifth Australian Open men’s singles title.

Rating 5/5