WWE has been heavily criticised over the past year and a half for putting on shows in Saudi Arabia due to the country's practices and beliefs.

Saudi Arabia's laws have caused some WWE superstars to refuse to perform there, while the country themselves refuses to allow some superstars to perform there due to their own personal heritage and look.

WWE's women haven't previously been allowed to perform Saudi Arabia either due to the country's stance on women, but that soon could all be about to change.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, WWE is in negotiations with the Saudi General Sports Authority about potentially adding a women's match to the Super ShowDown card which takes place this Friday.

Natalya and Alexa Bliss have both flown out to Saudi Arabia as there is hope that they could be allowed to wrestle on the Super ShowDown show.

Satin added that negotiations have been going back and forth over the past couple of months between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority about a women's match.

If WWE is able to get a women's match approved for Super ShowDown, it would be a huge step in the right direction for Saudi Arabia as a country.

WWE has already done something similar to this before, as Bliss and Sasha Banks made history in December 2017 when they competed in the first women's match in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia has gradually made steps towards allowing more women to perform on WWE shows in their country since they started having WWE shows last year.

No women featured in Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, but at Crown Jewel last November, WWE came to an agreement with Saudi Arabia to allow Renee Young to work in her usual commentary role.

The Saudi General Sports Authority did, however, also issued an apology after a WWE aired a promotional video at the event that included some stars from the women's division at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Many major figures in WWE have constantly stood by the position that working with and putting on shows in Saudi Arabia will help to create a positive cultural shift in the country.

Having a women's match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia will be a huge step in the right direction, but it probably won't silence the criticism WWE receives for their relationship with Saudi Arabia.