Brazil have confirmed that Neymar will miss the 2019 Copa America.

The 27-year-old has ruptured a ligament in his right ankle and will not play a part in the tournament, which Brazil are hosting.

It’s a bitter blow for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

The Copa America, in front of his home supporters, presented an opportunity for Neymar to move on from what has been a difficult year for him.

The world’s most expensive player has struggled in 2019 - both on the pitch and off it.

From clashing with rival fans to being stripped of the Brazil captaincy, it’s been a wretched year so far.

And with his latest injury, Neymar must be wondering when things are going to go his way.

Neymar's year from hell

January: Foot injury rules him out for three months

It was towards the end of January when Neymar faced his first setback.

The forward broke a metatarsal in his right foot against Strasbourg and wouldn’t play again until April. The injury forced Neymar to miss PSG’s Champions League tie against Manchester United, which they lost.

April: Three-match ban for insulting Man Utd officials

Despite being sidelined, Neymar was unable to stay out of trouble.

In April he received a three-match ban by UEFA after insulting the match officials in PSG’s 3-1 defeat to Man United in the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, who looked shocked on the touchline as he watched PSG’s stunning defeat, went on a rant over the VAR penalty decision that resulted in Man United’s late third goal.

“This is a disgrace, they put four people who know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR,” he said on social media. “It’s just not possible!!!

“How is a guy going to hold his hand behind his back. Go f*** yourselves.”

April: Punches a fan after losing French Cup final

Neymar was in action for PSG in the French Cup final against Rennes, but it was a disappointing evening for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

They were beaten 6-5 in a penalty shootout, marking a major upset.

And Neymar’s frustrations got the better of him when he was filmed appearing to aim a punch at a fan.

The fan had apparently mocked PSG players as they collected their medals.

Reporters claim the fan suffered a bloody nose and the French football authorities hit Neymar with another three-match ban.

May: Stripped of the Brazil captaincy

Brazil coach Tite made the decision to replace Neymar as the Selecao captain just eight months after giving him the armband permanently.

Dani Alves replaced his PSG teammate as Brazil’s skipper.

It’s said that Neymar’s disciplinary issues played a part in his demotion.

June: Ruled out of Copa America with ankle injury

Neymar started for Brazil in a warm-up game against Qatar but didn’t even last 20 minutes.

He left the pitch on the verge of tears after rupturing a ligament in his right ankle.

“Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa America Brazil 2019,” a statement by Brazil’s FA confirmed.

Hopefully the next six months are better, Neymar.