Over the years, there have been many iconic WWE superstars that have taken up the mantle of being the face of WWE.

Legendary superstars of the past such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena have all taken up the role.

Today, fans would probably agree that the superstars on the roster that have been the face of WWE over the past year are Roman Reigns and, most recently, Becky Lynch.

Just over the past year alone with the rise of Lynch and the women's division we've seen WWE move away from having one top star in their company, and Cena believes the promotion is going to keep moving in this direction.

During a Q&A session at BookCon ’19 over the weekend to promote his book 'Elbow Grease', the 16-time world champion was asked who he sees as someone that could become 'The next John Cena.'

To which he replied, via Pro Wrestling Sheet: “For the longest time, if you considered WWE a band, there’s been one front person of the band. I think that dynamic is changing.

"It is because the audience is too diverse. I think older males are watching it, younger kids are watching it, females are watching it. The audience is so diverse, so with a diverse audience it’s tough to universally please someone.”

Cena believes due to the global reach of WWE, many superstars will be the face of the company moving forward in order to represent as many people as possible.

He said: “I don’t think there’s a universal figure that will lead the company forward. I think as the company grows, and especially expands globally, you’re gonna have like a ‘Super Friends’ of the WWE. Which is like people who are essentially fighting for equal share of popularity.

"I think the band, essentially, will have ten lead singers of every different race, creed, color, sex, ethnicity.”

Due to this thinking, Cena thinks he will essentially be the last single face of WWE, as there will be multiple superstars as the face of the company at one time in the future.