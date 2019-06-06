Less than a week on from lifting their sixth European title, Liverpool are already turning their attentions to the transfer market.

The prospect of joining Jurgen Klopp's side is a particularly tantalising one after their 2-0 victory over Spurs in Madrid.

That could well prove to be the case for Lille's Nicolas Pepe.

According to French publication L'Equipe, the Reds have launched a £70million bid for the winger, who has also reportedly been a target of Manchester United and Arsenal.

In the current state of affairs at those three clubs, it's not a difficult decision to make.

Like Mo Salah, Pepe's goal ratio isn't hampered by his playing out wide.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 22 times in Ligue 1 last season, also chipping in with 11 assists.

The Ivorian was a major factor in Lille's second-placed finish in the table and of course, he showed he could produce the goods against the very best with a goal in his team's shock 5-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in April.

Performances like that meant he was being monitored across Europe.

However, it's suggested that while Inter Milan were willing to pay as much as £60million, Liverpool have blown them out of the water and have subsequently won the race for his signature.

FSG have shown that, under Klopp's guidance, they are willing to splash out serious money in order to satisfy the club's ambitions.

The Pepe deal would be quite different to the acquisitions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, though.

Those additions were seen as absolute necessities given Liverpool's notorious problems between the sticks and at centre-back.

Now those problems have been solved, Klopp wants even more options in attack, but he could struggle to accommodate both Pepe and Salah as they would ordinarily be vying for the same spot.

It could mean a more central role for the Egyptian - a potentially terrifying thought for Premier League defenders.

Are Liverpool right to spend £70m on Pepe? Have your say in the comments.