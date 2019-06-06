WWE knows that their ratings are falling away from where they should be, and they're trying everything to boost them to get people watching their programming again.

Recently, WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship in order to entice more people to watch the crazy chases and antics involving the title on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live each week.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Mick Foley revealed that WWE is looking to bring back elements of the golden era, the Attitude Era, to the third hour of Raw.

WWE's edgy content during that time helped wrestling reach new heights in terms of viewership each and every week, something which WWE has struggled to replicate since.

However, Foley, a former Attitude Era star himself, has stated that the third hour of Raw each week will start to feel a bit edgier moving forward.

He said: “The idea is that the third hour is going to get rougher, wilder, and more unpredictable. When I was GM, I knew that people were breaking towards the SmackDown show because it was the darling of the Internet.

“The idea was ‘why don’t you try [having] a third hour.’ It was like a giant albatross around your neck. The third hour is really difficult. I think it’s an idea to have the third hour more unpredictable and more like the Attitude Era.”

Many WWE fans have been dying for the company to bring back the Attitude Era into weekly programming and, if Foley is to be believed, they could soon be getting their wish.

Fans have been complaining too that Raw is too long, which is why a lot of people tend to switch off by the time the third hour rolls around.

However, if the Attitude Era makes a comeback in that third hour, this might entice fans to stick around and watch what happens on the show during the third hour, increasing ratings as a result.

The return of the Attitude Era to WWE programming may be a response to the strong debut of AEW, which many fans believe has the potential to be just as good as WWE and a viable alternative.

Attitude Era style programming could be another way for WWE to try and encourage talent who have their contracts expiring soon to stay put as well, rather than jump ship to AEW or the independent circuit.