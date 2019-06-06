Ever since CM Punk left WWE, many wrestling fans have wondered if he will ever return to the squared circle again for another match.

While a return to WWE looks to be off the table due to their past, many fans believe Punk could return to wrestling via the most talked about wrestling promotion right now, AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed an interest in signing the former WWE Champion to his promotion, and now the man himself has teased signing with the promotion.

However, while teasing signing with AEW, Punk also trolled fans.

In his Instagram story, Punk teased a new signing for AEW, but he wasn't talking about himself. Instead, he revealed the newest signing to be Prince Kharis.

Despite Punk once again having fun with wrestling fans about possibly signing with AEW, the rumours linking him to wrestling's newest and hottest promotion right now will not stop.

Not only is AEW's President interested in signing the former WWE Champion, but AEW will be hosting their All Out event on August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Punk's hometown.

Many wrestling fans, therefore, believe that if Punk is going to make his debut for AEW anytime soon, it will likely be at this show where they will receive the strongest and loudest reaction to his wrestling return.

Punk's last wrestling match and appearance for WWE was the Royal Rumble in 2014. He was eliminated from that match by Kane and it looked as though those two would feud heading into WrestleMania that year.

However, the following day before Raw, Punk told Vince McMahon and Triple H that he would be leaving WWE and going home. He then stated later that year that he would never return to wrestling.

Punk has only made a handful of wrestling related appearances since leaving WWE, but many fans will now be hoping the fact he enjoys talking about AEW means there's a chance he joins the promotion himself in the near future.