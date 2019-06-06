Once again, the behaviour of England fans has proved just as much of a talking point as the football itself at the UEFA Nations League.

In recent days, several videos have emerged which show a minority of supporters who have travelled to Portugal in a less than flattering light.

There have been altercations with the police on the streets and incidents of cars being mobbed.

And as the semi-final against the Netherlands got underway, sadly boos could be heard over the Dutch national anthem.

It's unclear what the motive behind that was, apart from mindless stupidity.

Ronald Koeman's resurgent side should have been the focus and many will have been keeping a close eye on the likes of Barcelona-bound Frenkie de Jong and the revived Memphis Depay.

England will have been especially cautious of the Netherlands due to their imperious defensive partnership of Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil Van Dijk - even if the former was caught out hauling down Marcus Rashford in the box prior to the Manchester United forward's penalty which put England 1-0 up.

However, the Liverpool centre-back also found himself at the mercy of England fans as he was booed in the early stages every time he touched the ball.

Trying to rattle the one and only Virgil van Dijk has never, ever worked.

Unsurprisingly, it did not go unnoticed among Kopties who made their feelings known on social media:

Very, very strange. To the Dutch fans' credit, they then attempted to drown out the jeers by cheering the 27-year-old vociferously.

Van Dijk has been extraordinarily focused in the build-up to the game.

Those in the crowd haven't forgotten his achievements in Madrid last week, but as for the man himself, he immediately regained his composure and travelled to Portugal to help his Dutch team-mates.

The price of being the best in the world, eh?