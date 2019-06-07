It’s been quite an incredible season for Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman helped Liverpool pick up a ridiculous 97 points in the Premier League.

That may not have been enough to win the title but his performances were enough to see him land the PFA Player of the Year.

But it wasn’t a trophyless campaign for Liverpool and Van Dijk.

Last weekend, they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final - the club’s sixth European Cup victory.

Days later, Van Dijk had the Netherlands captain armband on and was facing England in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Would the lack of sleep and potentially a few beers impact Van Dijk’s performance?

Absolutely not.

Despite being booed by England fans throughout, Van Dijk produced another performance that makes a case for him being the best defender in the world right now.

And there was one moment that fans enjoyed - Liverpool fans especially.

Van Dijk hasn’t been dribbled past all season but there was a danger of that happening in the second-half.

Raheem Sterling surprisingly outstrengthed Van Dijk.

Now, could Sterling get away from the defender?

Absolutely not.

Within seconds, Van Dijk recovered and bullied Sterling by sending him flying to the turf. He then ‘passed the ball, calm as you like’.

VAN DIJK BULLIES STERLING

Take a look:

As you can imagine, Liverpool fans were absolutely loving it:

Van Dijk will now look to end his incredible season by lifting the inaugural Nations League trophy.

But the real question is: can Cristiano Ronaldo be the first player to dribble past him this season in Sunday's UEFA Nations League final?