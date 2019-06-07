England have crashed out of the UEFA Nations League semi-finals after losing 3-1 to the Netherlands in extra-time.

The Three Lions were second best for the opening half-an-hour but took an undeserved lead.

Matthijs de Ligt let the ball roll underneath his foot and then brought down Marcus Rashford inside the box.

And Rashford brushed himself off to step up and send Jasper Cillessen the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But Gareth Southgate's men couldn't hold on - with De Ligt atoning for his error and restoring parity with 17 mins remaining.

And England would make two disastrous mistakes in extra-time to hand the Netherlands a 3-1 victory.

John Stones lost the ball on the edge of his own box and they fell behind when Quincy Promes' effort hit Kyle Walker and went into the back of the net.

Watch Stones' mistake here:

Promes then profited from Ross Barkley's errant pass later on in extra-time to ensure the Netherlands' progression to the final.

Jamie Carragher was on punditry duty during the game and he was absolutely fuming with Stones.

The former Liverpool player constantly lamented Stones' 'stupid' mistakes in a furious rant.

"John Stones if facing his goalkeeper, just pass him it. It doesn't have to go long," he began.

"That is stupid. He's made a stupid mistake and a stupid decision to try and turn with it and be clever."

Watch a video of him fuming below:

Ouch. Carragher then attacked Stones for not progressing at Manchester City.

"I don't think John Stones has kicked on after making that move from Everton," he continued, per the Mirror.

"I still don't feel like he has the 100 per cent backing of Pep Guardiola.

"He may have improved as a defender but I still feel like he goes back to [Vincent] Kompany or [Nicolas] Otamendi.

"I've never felt John Stones is one of the first names on the team sheet at Manchester City. It doesn't feel like he has cemented that position."