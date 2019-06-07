When will Gianluigi Buffon retire?

That's the question many fans have been asking since the legendary goalkeeper passed his 41st birthday in January.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the stopper will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain after just one season.

It was a campaign that saw the Italian pick up the Ligue 1 title, though he played a somewhat reduced role, making 17 appearances as he had to share his spot with Alphonse Areola.

His departure has set in play an intriguing merry-go-round, with speculation already suggesting that the French champions could attempt to replace him with Manchester United's David de Gea.

Barcelona U12 girls dominate the boys league

Messi wins fan vote for CL goal of season

Coutinho one of seven up for sale

As for Buffon, however, it does not appear that he's ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

For several reports coming out of Italy claim that he is being offered a role as a back-up goalkeeper by none other than Barcelona.

Journalists Tancredi Palmieri and Gianluca Di Marzio are both saying that the Blaugrana would like the World Cup winner at the Nou Camp as second choice behind Marc-André ter Stegen.

As far as back-up options go, they don't come much more experienced, even if there has been a growing consensus in the last couple of seasons that Buffon is nowhere near the player he was, in light of several high-profile blunders.

With Ernesto Valverde clinging to his job, the pressure is on to make some game-changing signings this summer, selling the likes of Philippe Coutinho in the process if needs be to raise funds - this probably wasn't *quite* what Barcelona fans had in mind.

Fenerbahce are the other club in the frame.

In the meantime, Buffon is evaluating his options and will make a decision soon.

Is Buffon right for Barcelona? Have your say in the comments.