Football

.

Mesut Ozil will celebrate upcoming marriage by paying for surgeries of 1,000 kids in need

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mesut Ozil hasn’t enjoyed the easiest past year.

The German was criticised by some of his compatriots following his decision to retire from international football last July.

Ozil said his decision was fuelled by ‘racism and disrespect’ directed towards him from the national team, but Toni Kroos instead he was talking ‘nonsense’.

To dismiss someone’s accusations of racism so easily was out of order.

Ozil, though, received support from Arsenal and he would have found some comfort in returning to club football.

Having signed a contract extension last February, Arsenal supporters were looking forward to watching Ozil in action.

But the playmaker failed to deliver on his £350,000-per-week deal, falling out of favour with Unai Emery and not playing at the level expected.

Previews - UEFA Europa League Final

Ozil's class gesture for 1,000 kids

It was a difficult season that ended with Arsenal missing out on Champions League football, but Ozil has shown that there’s more to life than football with a class gesture ahead of his wedding.

The 30-year-old has revealed that he and he fiancé, Amine Gulse, will pay for the treatment of 1,000 children in need.

"Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position,” Ozil wrote.

“However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with BigShoe.

"Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled.”

BigShoe works with German and Swiss doctors to provide life-changing surgeries to children around the world.

Ozil has already worked with them to provide surgeries in Brazil and Russia in the two most recent World Cups.

Say what you like about Ozil, but he’s made an outstanding gesture.

Topics:
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again