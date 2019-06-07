Mesut Ozil hasn’t enjoyed the easiest past year.

The German was criticised by some of his compatriots following his decision to retire from international football last July.

Ozil said his decision was fuelled by ‘racism and disrespect’ directed towards him from the national team, but Toni Kroos instead he was talking ‘nonsense’.

To dismiss someone’s accusations of racism so easily was out of order.

Ozil, though, received support from Arsenal and he would have found some comfort in returning to club football.

Having signed a contract extension last February, Arsenal supporters were looking forward to watching Ozil in action.

But the playmaker failed to deliver on his £350,000-per-week deal, falling out of favour with Unai Emery and not playing at the level expected.

Ozil's class gesture for 1,000 kids

It was a difficult season that ended with Arsenal missing out on Champions League football, but Ozil has shown that there’s more to life than football with a class gesture ahead of his wedding.

The 30-year-old has revealed that he and he fiancé, Amine Gulse, will pay for the treatment of 1,000 children in need.

"Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position,” Ozil wrote.

“However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with BigShoe.

"Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled.”

BigShoe works with German and Swiss doctors to provide life-changing surgeries to children around the world.

Ozil has already worked with them to provide surgeries in Brazil and Russia in the two most recent World Cups.

Say what you like about Ozil, but he’s made an outstanding gesture.