Philippe Coutinho forced through a move from Liverpool to make his dream move to Barcelona in January 2018.

And his spell with the Catalan club started off well.

He made 22 appearances in his first season with Barcelona, scoring 10 times and recording six assists.

But his second season has been nothing short of a disaster.

Coutinho has featured in 51 games at club level, but many of those came from the bench.

He scored just 11 times and created five goals; a shocking tally for a player that cost Barcelona £142 million.

His underwhelming season has led to reports that Barcelona would be willing to cash in on Coutinho this summer should they receive a suitable offer.

Initially, it had been suggested that Coutinho wants to stay and fight for his place at the club, but that does not appear to be the case anymore.

According to Spanish publication Cadena Ser, Coutinho is not happy at Barça and believes that the best option is to find a way out.

The Brazilian playmaker has told those close to him that he is sad because things have not gone as he expected, while he is also unhappy that he has struggled to adapt.

And they report that Coutinho has already told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club.

So it seems Coutinho's disastrous spell at Barcelona could be coming to an end.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed some success with the club, with Coutinho helping Barca to two La Liga titles.

But, Coutinho left Liverpool to join the Champions League this summer, something his former club managed to do.

And Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes that Coutinho may regret trading Merseyside for Catalonia.

“I have only good things to say about Philippe. But I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs," he said, per Goal.

“We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big Champions League occasions by staying at Liverpool. I think he probably regrets his decision.”

Where should Coutinho go next? Have your say by leaving a comment below.