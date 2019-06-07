Sponsored by William Hill

Frenkie de Jong holds off Marcus Rashford.

Frenkie de Jong's stupidly good highlights during Holland 3-1 England

Holland taught England a bit of a footballing lesson in the UEFA Nations League semi-final last night.

Ronald Koeman's side came from a goal down to win 3-1 in Guimaraes and they will deservedly play Portugal final.

Marcus Rashford gave the Three Lions a rather unexpected lead from the penalty spot just before half-time, but Holland managed to take the game to extra-time thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's late equaliser.

A Kyle Walker own goal and a strike from Quincy Promes sealed the game in the final half hour, with John Stones and Ross Barkley both guilty of defensive errors.

It was yet another wake-up call for England, highlighting the key areas on the pitch where they lack talent.

The midfield trio of Declan Rice, Fabian Delph and Barkley simply couldn't control the game, with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong dominating from the first whistle.

In fact, the young maestro's highlight reel from the game show exactly what England are missing - a box-to-box midfielder capable of setting the tempo.

Players like that certainly don't grow on trees, but England somehow need to find their own De Jong if they are to win major tournaments.

It's no wonder Jamie Carragher was labelling him the best midfielder in the world prior to kick-off.

Last summer, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic's prowess in midfield proved to be the Three Lions' downfall in the latter stages of the World Cup semi-final - which England lost 2-1.

So which player is capable of fulfilling the role for Gareth Southgate's side? Well, the best option for now may well be Tottenham's Harry Winks.

De Jong was a class above last night

The Spurs man was absent from the squad last night after only recently returning from injury.

In future international fixtures, don't be surprised to see Winks handed a key role to try and add a much needed spark to Southgate's midfield setup.

