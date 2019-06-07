On Thursday, Manchester City appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over UEFA actions in their Financial Fair Play investigation.

UEFA opened an investigation after City had been named in a Football Leaks report that claimed they had misled officials regarding Financial Fair Play.

A one-year ban from the Champions League has been mooted but City have now made moves to appeal that.

But it doesn’t seem as though the club are particularly concerned about financial irregularities.

That’s because they’re closing in on a £50 million signing.

According to Goal, City are in talks to sign Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo in a €50 million (£44m) deal.

The report states that ‘sources close to both clubs have confirmed that the framework of a deal is being put in place’.

Yes, that’s yet another defender that City are splashing the cash on.

In recent years, the club have spent a quite ridiculous £350 million on eight defenders.

Let’s take a look at them:

Eliaquim Mangala - £32m

Mangala is still a Man City player after signing from Porto back in 2014.

He’s played 79 times for the club but has since had loan spells at Valencia and Everton.

He'll surely be sold this summer.

Nicolas Otamendi - £32m

Otamendi has proven to be a decent signing for City having played 165 times for the club and helping them win two league titles.

But he only played 15 times in the league last season, the 31-year-old's days in the first-team are numbered.

Aymeric Laporte - £57m

Laporte performed brilliantly last season, helping City retain their Premier League title. The 25-year-old is set to be the lynchpin of Pep Guardiola’s defence once again next season.

John Stones - £47.5m

The Englishman’s City career has been rather indifferent. Under Guardiola, Stones has found himself in and out of the side. In the title run-in, an ageing Vincent Kompany was preferred over him.

Danilo - £26.5m

Just the 31 league games for Danilo over two seasons and the Brazilian looks set to make way for the incoming Cancelo.

Kyle Walker - £53m

Walker has played consistently at right-back for the previous two seasons. But where does the arrival of Cancelo leave him?

Benjamin Mendy - £52m

Mendy has been injured for much of his two years at the Etihad, playing just 22 times. And it seems Guardiola has had enough of his injuries and attitude.

Joao Cancelo - £44m

The 25-year-old has proved his quality at Juventus and will maraude up-and-down the right flank. Will it be Cancelo or Walker starting right-back on the first day of the new Premier League season?