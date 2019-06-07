Daniel James is on the verge of sealing a life-changing transfer to Manchester United from Swansea.

The Welsh winger reportedly had his medical at Carrington yesterday, before returning to international duty.

James will reportedly cost the Red Devils around £18m and a deal is expected to be announced by the club in the coming days.

Smart business? We think so. The 21-year-old scored four times and assisted seven more in the Championship last season.

He's also one of the fastest players in the world and will certainly add a new dimension to United's stale attack.

And he will be receiving a whopping 1,575 per-cent pay increase when he arrives at Old Trafford permanently.

James was pocketing around £4,000-per-week in Wales, but the Daily Mail have revealed that his salary will shoot up to £67,000-per-week at United.

It's a clear indication that the young winger is a huge part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the 2019/20 season.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will have some serious competition for a starting role next season.

United are expected to offload a number of high-profile names this summer, with Solskjaer said to want around four or five new faces in the squad.

It is thought that the Red Devils boss is keen on adding more young British talent like James in a change of transfer strategy at the club.

James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are two names who have been rigorously linked with Old Trafford in recent weeks.

