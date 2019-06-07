Tennis

Amanda Anisimova reacts to beating defending champion Simona Halep.

The best moments from day 12 at the French Open

Seventeen-year-old Amanda Anisimova took the headlines with a stunning upset of defending champion Simona Halep to reach the semi-finals.

With Ashleigh Barty also defeating Madison Keys, none of the remaining four women has ever reached a Grand Slam final before.

It is a completely different situation in the men’s tournament, where victories for Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem meant the top four seeds are all through to the last four.

Head Over Heels

It was not exactly a back flip. French doubles player Fabrice Martin chose a rather less spectacular form of gymnastics to celebrate reaching the final with countryman Jeremy Chardy.

Life After Tennis?

As the rain fell in Paris on Wednesday, washing out the scheduled quarter-finals, world number one Novak Djokovic passed the time by taking a knitting lesson from wife Jelena.

Johanna Konta will try to become the first British woman to reach the singles final at a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade’s Wimbledon win in 1977 when she faces Marketa Vondrousova on Friday morning.

Anisimova takes on Barty in the other last four clash while all eyes will be on the 39th clash between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s semi-finals.

Thiem will try to end Djokovic’s hopes of holding all four slams for a second time when he faces the world number one.

French Open
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

