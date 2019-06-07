Paul Pogba is set to star in another protracted transfer saga this summer.

The Frenchman is widely reported to have grown unhappy at Old Trafford, mainly because of the Red Devils’ failure to challenge for any silverware in the foreseeable future.

This, in addition to other constant issues at the club, has all but convinced Pogba to end his second spell with United at the age of 26.

Juventus and Real Madrid are thought to be his two most likely suitors, with the latter being his preferred option.

Publicly, the midfielder has insisted he wants to continue working under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite also referring to the prospect of playing for Los Blancos as “a dream”.

“At the moment I'm happy in Manchester. I play. There's a new coach,” Pogba said in March, per BBC Sport.

“Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said it is a dream club for every player.”

Zinedine Zidane is understood to have a strong interest in signing Pogba, even with his current wage demands representing a significant potential stumbling block.

The 2018 World Cup winner wants to become the highest-paid player in the world on a base wage of £500,000-a-week if he relocates.

United are also demanding upwards of £130 million, which while Madrid would likely pay in cash, Juve could seek to cut down by involving Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo or even Miralem Pjanic in the deal.

But in case either side cough up, United chiefs are considering Youri Tielemans among others as a replacement for Pogba, according the Independent.

The 22-year-old Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City and could be available from Monaco this summer.

Tielemans - who contributed three goals and four assists during his 13-match spell at the King Power Stadium - could prove a shrewd signing if Pogba jumps ship.

That said, United are believed to have no intention of letting the centrepiece of their rebuild walk out on them.

Solskjaer echoed this sentiment in December, saying: “I think Paul is a top, top player.

“One of the top players in the world attacking wise.

“He’s been top class. He’s someone we’re looking to build the team around of course, but we’ve got many quality players.”