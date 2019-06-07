Holland gave England a true footballing lesson last night in Portugal.

The Dutch rallied from a goal down to claim a deserved 3-1 win to progress to the UEFA Nations League final.

From top to bottom, Ronald Koeman's side outwitted and outclassed the Three Lions.

The one mistake they made all evening saw Matthijs de Ligt give away a penalty, which Marcus Rashford duly scored.

But aside from that, the men in orange were utterly superior.

Virgil van Dijk and De Ligt are probably the best centre-back partnership in world football, Frenkie de Jong ran the game in midfield and Memphis Depay was a constant thorn in England's side.

And the unsung hero of the evening was former Manchester United defender Daley Blind.

The versatile Dutchman has thrived as a centre-back with Ajax, but looked just as comfortable at left-back against the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

His positioning was excellent and his passing was quick and precise.

And one of his passes had United fans wishing the club never sold him.

Blind was deep in his own half, but caressed the ball with the outside of his boot perfectly down the line into the path of Quincy Promes.

VIDEO

No wonder one United fan was questioning why the Red Devils opted to sell the Dutchman...

Is there a single defender currently at United that is superior to Blind? The answer is a definitive no.

United's incompetence with playing the ball out from the back has been exposed numerous times in the last year.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly just simply aren't comfortable on the ball, while Blind is out here playing passes that Andrea Pirlo would dream about.

Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should check with Ajax if there is a buy-back clause...