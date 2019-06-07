Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. has suddenly become the biggest fight of 2019.

The first meeting between the pair last Saturday will forever be etched in boxing history after Ruiz stunned the world to become the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion.

Ruiz recorded a memorable seventh-round TKO victory over Joshua after knocking him down four times throughout the fight.

His shot to the Brit's temple in the third round changed the whole fight, with Joshua never recovering.

The two will do battle once again after Eddie Hearn revealed that Team Joshua have activated the rematch clause in the contract.

It is likely to take place in either November or December, with a venue yet to be decided.

The build-up to the fight starts now and it seems Joshua is making some changes to his diet plan...

VIDEO

The Brit is, of course, joking but its nice to see he's in good spirits after his first professional loss.

But imagine if we saw Joshua sporting a muffin top in a few weeks' time...

Many people do believe the former champ does need to make some serious alterations to his lifestyle in order to improve his performance in the ring.

While no one is encouraging a Mexican buffet, many believe that Joshua is simply carrying too much muscle.

He appeared to gas out very early on against Ruiz and it's something that will cost him against the very best.

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder carry a lot less muscle than Joshua and it appears to benefit both in the ring.

