Lionel Messi can be proud of what he’s achieved in football.

Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer. Ten La Liga titles and four Champions League wins. Five Ballon d’Or awards.

His list of accolades is endless.

But many feel that Messi’s career is hampered by his record on the international stage.

The 31-year-old has failed to win a major tournament (he won an Olympic gold medal in 2008) with Argentina despite reaching four finals.

And he was ready to give it all up when he retired from international football in 2016.

"For me, the national team is over," a heartbroken Messi said after losing to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final. "I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion."

Aguero wants to win for Messi

Messi returned to help Argentina qualify for the 2018 World Cup but despite his best efforts, a mediocre La Albiceleste side was knocked out at the round-of-16.

Time is running out for the Barcelona star to win a title with Argentina but he has another opportunity at the 2019 Copa America, which gets underway on June 14.

Brazil, the hosts of the tournament, are the favourites, while Uruguay and Colombia are also among the contenders.

But Argentina have a point to prove and Sergio Aguero is desperate to help Messi in his pursuit of international glory.

“I'm more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for me,” Aguero told Fox Sports Argentina.

“Hopefully one day it happens.

“It's his dream and everyone's dream. I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America.

“It's been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer.

“We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail.”

Messi’s goalscoring record for Argentina can’t be called into question.

He has scored 65 goals in 129 appearances for his country, averaging a goal every two games.

All that’s missing is that major title.