Manchester United are facing a tough summer transfer window with several first-team players seemingly headed for the exit door.

While Paul Pogba is the most high-profile of those whose futures are in doubt, Marcus Rashford is arguably the most damaging departure on the cards.

The 21-year-old striker scored 13 goals in 47 appearances last season to equal his best return for the Red Devils since debuting in 2016.

It makes for a respectable contribution during an otherwise miserable campaign at Old Trafford in which he largely played second fiddle to Romelu Lukaku.

Despite preferring the Belgian for much of his six months in charge, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has high expectations regarding Rashford’s long-term future at the club.

When asked if he could see the youngster staying another ten years and challenging Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record, the Norwegian said, per the Telegraph: “That would be fantastic.

“We know all the quality legends that we have had at this club who have stayed so long. They’ve been one club players and we hope Rashy is going to be one of them. It’s up to both him and us of course. If he keeps producing he will stay in the team.”

However, it seems Barcelona have other ideas as Rashford enters the final 12 months of his contract.

United’s efforts to tie him down for another five years have failed so far, leaving the door open for the Blaugrana to pounce this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barca have begun talks with Rashford after identifying him as a strong candidate to help overhaul their attacking options.

Ernesto Valverde is understood to value the England striker’s ability to play across the front three along with his work rate and developing eye for goal.

United are certain to put up a fight if Barcelona make an official approach, though the warm relationship between Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ed Woodward is sure to help any potential deal.

Nevertheless, the Premier League side reportedly want no less than €100 million to part with one of the most successful academy products they’ve produced in years.

Barca will likely have plenty of cash at their disposal, though, with Jose Semedo, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele all deemed expendable for the right price.

