PSG are winning the race for Matthijs de Ligt.

PSG have offered Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt a huge €288k-per-week salary

The race for Matthijs de Ligt has come down to two teams.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are the two members of Europe's elite left fighting for the world's most coveted defender.

De Ligt's reputation in world football has skyrocketed thanks to his performances with Ajax and the Dutch national team.

With his fellow countryman Frenkie de Jong already snapped up by Barca, it was thought that De Ligt would follow suit and move to Catalonia.

And De Jong declared recently that he wants the 19-year-old to join him in Spain.

"I hope De Ligt joins Barça with me," De Jong said.

"Of course I spoke to him about his future, and told him this matter should be solved by him and his family needs to decide about his future."

But it seems PSG are starting to pull away from Barca in the race after offering De Ligt and Ajax a seriously tempting financial package.

According to Sport, the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to pay €90m for him and will offer a salary of €15m-per-year - which works out at around €288,000-per-week.

De Ligt tackles England's Harry Kane

Barca have only offered a €75m transfer fee and are only prepared to pay De Ligt around €7m-per-year - or €134,000-per-week.

The Dutchman could more-than-double his salary in the French capital.

Barca are aware of these developments and are fearful that they may miss out on what would be a marquee signing for the club.

The major thing for De Ligt to consider now is his footballing ambition.

De Ligt scored Holland's equaliser vs England

Playing for Barca is the dream for the majority of footballers and the club tend to progress further in the Champions League than PSG.

Not to mention the promise of playing in the same team as Lionel Messi.

