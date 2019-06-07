Rafa Nadal is dubbed the King of Clay for a reason. His record on the surface is simply unmatched.

Even the great Roger Federer had no answer for him in their French Open semi-final this afternoon.

Nadal brushed Federer aside in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach yet another French Open final.

There's no doubt Nadal vs Federer is one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history.

Ahead of their Australian Open semi-final, they had met on 38 occasions in singles tennis.

And Nadal had the upper-hand winning 23, with Federer picking up 15 wins.

But on clay, Nadal reigns supreme.

They’ve faced each other 15 times, with Nadal winning 13.

While at the French Open, Nadal had won all five of their previous meetings.

And he made it six on Friday to set up a final against either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem.

In a stadium that had plenty of empty seats to begin with while the wind billowed around the court, the Spaniard took a topsy-turvy opening set 6-3.

And despite going 2-0 ahead in the second set, Federer just couldn’t stop Nadal from turning on the style.

The King of Clay produced some unbelievable winners and was simply unplayable as he took the set 6-4.

You almost felt sorry for the legendary Federer as Nadal produced magnificent shot after magnificent shot.

And the Swiss allowed his frustrations to get the better of him, smashing the ball into the crowd as Nadal took a two-set lead.

And the third set didn't take long to turn in Nadal's favour.

He broke Federer's serve immediately and made sure there was no chance of his opponent forcing him to play a fourth set.

A second break of Federer's serve ultimately saw Nadal take a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory inside half-and-a-half hours.

Watch out, the King of Clay is looking better than ever.