Manchester United have completed the signing of Swansea's Daniel James.

The Welsh winger enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship, scoring four goals and assisting seven more in his 33 appearances.

The 21-year-old will cost United around £15m and is the Red Devils' first major signing of what promises to be a very busy summer.

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen believes James sealed his big money move after his electrifying performance in Swansea's 3-1 win over Stoke City in April.

"There, that was the day that probably sealed the potential Man United move," said Allen. "He was electric.

"He scored and got two men sent off and caused carnage all game. It was one of the best individual performances I have ever seen as a fellow player.

"When we went down to nine men Ash (Williams) got the short straw to go out to right back to deal with him.

"I think Dan took it easy on him to be fair. Ash was giving him about a 30-yard cushion."

James is renowned for his Olympic sprinter-like pace and the ability to skin opposing full-backs for fun.

United have lacked depth, hunger and quality in the wide areas for a number of years now and James could prove to be an astute signing.