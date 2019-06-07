Football

Manchester United have announced they have agreed a deal, in principle, to sign Daniel James from Swansea.

The 21-year-old Welshman is believed to have cost the Red Devils around £18 million and marks the start of a new transfer policy - young, British talent.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea City and Daniel James for his transfer to the club.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex.”

But what can James bring to this United side?

Well, one thing he can definitely offer is ridiculous pace.

We saw that when he scored a quite ridiculous goal in the FA Cup for Swansea against Brentford.

You’ve probably all seen it by now.

p1dcp7eamg1lvu1inams0jcg1v7vj.jpg

The winger picks the ball up deep inside his own half, sprints past numerous defenders and finishes superbly.

But have you seen that goal with dubbed foreign commentary?

Probably not.

A South American (we think) commentator makes the sound of a Formula One car as James powers past his opponents and it’s rather hilarious.

Take a look:

The commentator may not have originally been commentating on James’ goal but it fits perfectly.

His Wales manager Ryan Giggs gave the youngster permission to have a medical at Carrington during this international break and believes his former club are getting an ‘exciting’ player.

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching," Giggs said.

"It's fantastic for everyone - for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well."

