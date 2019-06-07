The day of Super ShowDown has finally arrived, with WWE travelling to Saudi Arabia for the third special event since the company signed a huge 10-year deal last year.

WWE are reportedly gaining in excess of $45 million per year when they jet off to the Middle East bi-annually, and that allows them to bring the big guns out to play.

That includes both Goldberg and The Undertaker, who will go one-on-one for the first time ever, in what would have been a dream match 15 years ago, but people still want to see it judging off the reaction to their face-to-face on SmackDown.

Triple H will also lace up the boots again to take on his former protege Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar will keep up his perfect record of appearing at all the Saudi shows, although he's currently not scheduled for a match.

Lesnar's second reign as Universal Champion was halted by the Stomp of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, and the Beast Incarnate's next appearance would be a surprise one at Money In The Bank last month.

It was there that Lesnar shocked fans by being an unannounced competitor and climbed the ladder to become Mr. Money In The Bank.

Since that date, we've seen Lesnar an unprecedented amount of times on Raw - three shows in a row to be exact - and with his briefcase converted into a boombox and his 'dad dancing' has become probably the most entertaining part of weekly WWE shows.

His advocate Paul Heyman promised a cash-in on this weeks Monday Night Raw, but Lesnar refused to do so, simply stating 'FRIDAY' at his manager.

That suggested an appearance at Super ShowDown was coming, and according to the reputable WrestleVotes, it definitely is happening - but there's a twist.

There will apparently be a disqualification after Lesnar cashes in, which means he will be officially unsuccessful in his attempts, and it'll be the third year in a row after Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman where the winner would fail.

But a DQ finish suggests that Lesnar will wait until after Seth Rollins defends his Universal Title against Baron Corbin to cash in, and that someone will interfere or one the champion will use underhand tactics to keep the belt.

It'll be very interesting indeed to see how it all plays out in Jeddah this evening, but if there is a dusty finish to the proposed cash-in, then expect Lesnar to get a shot somewhere down the line once again for Raw's world title.