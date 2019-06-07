The English Football League have introduced their very own ‘Rooney rule’ to address the under-representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) managers.

At the moment, there are just three BAME first-team managers in the EFL with Sol Campbell at Macclesfield, Northampton's Keith Curle and Dino Maamria at Stevenage.

In the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo leads Wolves.

But after an 18-month pilot, a policy now means that clubs must interview at least one BAME for any future managerial vacancies.

"That commitment has now been formalised with the introduction of a new regulation ensuring that the principle of providing more opportunities to BAME candidates is mandatory when clubs consider multiple applicants for a role," said an EFL statement.

The regulation is known as the ‘Rooney rule’, named after the NFL diversity committee chairman Dan Rooney, who led a policy that American football clubs should interview at least one BAME candidate for each head coach or senior football operation vacancy.

Campbell, who had to start his managerial career at the bottom of League Two, previously claimed that the FA was ‘racist’ during his playing career.

"I believe if I was white I would've been England captain for more than 10 years," Campbell said.

"It's as simple as that. I think the FA wished I was white. I had the credibility, performance-wise, to be captain. I was consistently in the heart of the defence and I was a club captain early on my career.

"I don't think [the attitude] will change because they don't want it to, and probably the majority of them don't want it, either. It's all right to have black captains and mixed-race in the under-18s and under-21s, but not for the full national side. There is a ceiling and although no one has ever said it, I believe it's made of glass."

At least the EFL are now making strides to change that.