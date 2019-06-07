Arsenal have announced the players that they have released at the end of the season.

And it features Danny Welbeck.

The English forward was a popular figure among Arsenal fans but, unfortunately, his time at the club was plagued with injury.

Signing in a £16 million from Manchester United in 2014, Welbeck would suffer some nasty injuries in his five year spell.

He was injured for a total of 774 days, which is over two years, while he missed 123 games for Arsenal in that time.

He ended his spell with 126 appearances, scoring 32 goals in the process.

Arsenal confirmed a number of other players were being released.

Cohen Bramall, Petr Cech, Charlie Gilmour, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Julio Pleguezuel and Aaron Ramsey are the other players that will leave the club.

Arsenal thanked the departing players for their services, writing on their website: "We thank them all for their contributions to the club and we wish them every future success."

The north London club's head of football, Raul Sanllehi, revealed why they were letting him go last month.

"In ways it is quite similar to the Aaron situation," he said. "This summer we were in talks with him to see if [he would stay or go], he had several offers, he decided to continue in the club until the end of the contract.

"We respected that. We knew that he was going to add a lot to the club over the last year, but again, we were in the last year of contract so it was a very similar situation."